Ukrainian agent trying to smuggle missile system parts into Ukraine sentenced in Russia

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Mari El regional court has sentenced a Ukrainian citizen working for the Ukrainian Security Service to three years and four months behind bars for attempting to smuggle missile system components into Ukraine, the Russian Federal Security Service told TASS on Monday.

"The Yoshkar-Ola City Court of the Mari El Republic found the Ukrainian citizen guilty of committing a crime qualified under Part 1 Article 30 and Part 1 Article 226.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (preparations for smuggling materials or equipment which can be used in the development of weapons and military hardware) and sentenced him to three years and four months in a regular-security prison," the FSB noted.

According to the service, the Ukrainian national was detained red-handed. The homing devices he was trying to smuggle are automated tools installed on guided missiles.