Moscow insists on being immediately informed of arrests of Russian nationals in Turkey

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Moscow is in consultations with Ankara on being immediately informed about the arrests of Russian nationals in Turkey, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a webinar on Russian foreign policy on Friday.

"We are currently trying to make sure that certain counties immediately inform us when our citizens are arrested. We have consular conventions with most countries, which guarantee that. So now, we are working on it with our Turkish colleagues, there has been some progress because until recently, they arrested our citizens mostly on charges of involvement in terrorist activities," Lavrov pointed out.

"As for the Turks, we are trying to make sure that we are informed immediately," he went on to say. "Besides, before we started to look closely into the matter and discovered these facts, they sometimes used to extradite our citizens accused of terrorism, and not to Russia but to third countries," Lavrov added.