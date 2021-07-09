Russian, Israeli top diplomats discuss schedule of upcoming contacts — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The Middle East settlement and a schedule for future bilateral contacts were the focus of a telephone conversation between Russian and Israeli Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Yair Lapid, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

Lavrov congratulated Lapid on taking office and expressed readiness for joint work in the interests of expanding comprehensive and mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia and Israel. "The ministers touched upon the situation in the Middle East and North Africa, including the current state of the Palestinian-Israeli settlement and the situation around Syria. The ministers discussed a schedule of upcoming bilateral contacts," the ministry said.

The two top diplomats discussed current issues on the bilateral agenda in the light of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and Israel marked this year. "The ministers appreciate the dynamic contacts between the foreign ministries, the current state of humanitarian ties, and the development of the potential of trade and economic cooperation," the ministry said.

The conversation was initiated by the Israeli side.

Israel’s Knesset, or parliament, approved the country’s new government in mid-June.