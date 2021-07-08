France’s call not to recognize Russia, Chinese vaccines unacceptable — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The French Foreign Ministry’s call not to recognize Russian and Chinese vaccines in the EU is unacceptable, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"Such remarks are unacceptable. This is a hybrid of racism, imperial hegemonism and neo-Nazism: entire peoples are denied equal rights and opportunities, and this is being done in violation of laws, ethics and morals, pushing the world towards confrontation at a moment when it endures the most difficult trials by the pandemic," she said in her Telegram channel Thursday.

"The nerve, the cynicism and brutality, with which the Western states fight for profit, abandoning their own humanistic ideals, without thinking about the fates of millions of people during the humanity’s find against the pandemic, are shocking," the diplomat said.

"The people who authored these words have nothing to do with the France that gave humanity the ideals of liberty, equality and fraternity," Zakharova added.