Russia vows to carry on heated debates with West over its schemes to twist history

VLADIVOSTOK, July 8. /TASS/. Moscow will continue to engage in fierce debates with its Western partners who twist historical facts in order to exploit them for its present-day agenda, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pledged at Far Eastern Federal University on Thursday.

According to him, "attempts to rewrite history" will continue in the West. "We must remember everything but we should not turn it into present-day problems like our Western opponents are unfortunately trying to do. It’s not our choice but we will continue debates with them in a tough manner," the Russian top diplomat warned.

In particular, he pointed to Moscow’s frank dialogue with Japan in terms of historical truth. "Their historiographical literature and schoolbooks describe the situation that led to the start of the world war in the Pacific Ocean and the developments that ensured the end of World War II here in a way - I will put it mildly - that is not fully correct from a historical perspective," Lavrov went on to say. "This is why we defend the truth about how the Soviet Union fulfilled its obligations, completing the defeat of Japanese militarism. Our position is completely clear and honest. We have nothing to be ashamed of and nothing to hide," he emphasized.

Lavrov was confident that Russia would mark its Day of Military Honor (on September 3) "this year as well." "Certainly, with a focus on the fact that we are a peaceful people and want peace with all of our neighbors," Lavrov stressed.