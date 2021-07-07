Official Moscow has nothing to do with cyberattack on US Republican party, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The cyberattack on the computer systems of the US Republican National Committee has no connection with the official Moscow, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"No matter what happened there, and we do not know what specifically happened there, it has no connection with the official Moscow," he said when asked about the cyberattack.

The Russian side "has no detailed information on the matter," Peskov said. Meanwhile, there have been many publications recently, appearing literally each day, on various cyberattacks and their alleged connection with the Russian Federation, he noted. "No matter what the question is [what organization was attacked] as the same are mentioned all the time, saying that those are attacks," the presidential spokesman said, adding that "most of this information is false."

Bloomberg said on Tuesday that cloud networks of the Republican Party’s National Committee, serviced by Microsoft, had been subjected to a cyberattack. The agency claimed that hackers allegedly linked to Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) could have been behind the attack. According to the report, the attack was carried out through Synnex, a provider of IT services for the committee.

Later, a Bloomberg journalist tweeted a statement by Chief of Staff at the Republican National Committee Richard Walters, saying that hackers that had attacked the computer networks of the US Republican Party’s National Committee were unable to gain access to its information.