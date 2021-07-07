Russia insists on wrapping up mechanism of trans-border aid to Syria — Kremlin envoy

NUR-SULTAN, July 7. /TASS/. Russia insists that the mechanism of trans-border aid to Syria must not be extended because this format is no longer useful, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev told reporters on Wednesday.

"Naturally, we insist on wrapping up this mechanism," he said.

According to Lavrentyev, it is a pressing matter at the moment, due to Western support for this mechanism.

The Kremlin envoy went on to say that it was a temporary measure, adopted back in 2014, when the Syrian government was not controlling checkpoints and most of its state borders.

"It seems to us that at present it is already an anachronism, this mechanism has outlived its usefulness," he said. "Of course, the international humanitarian law should be respected, and normal operations of this mechanism should be restored via the legitimate authorities, via Damascus."

"There are all grounds to do that," Lavrentyev added.