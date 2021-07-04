Putin’s article about Ukraine to be ready soon - Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will soon be through with an article dedicated to Ukraine-related topics, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"President Putin writes about what he believes to be vitally important for our country, for our country’s national code and for the future," he said in an interview with the Moscow.Kremin.Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel. "Indeed, we are waiting for the president to finish work on his article, let us call it ‘Ukrainian article,’ and we hope to see it soon," he said, adding that the head of state always relies on historical facts and processes and never on any speculations or allegations. The president, in his words, uses archive data for hiss article.

The Russian leader announced his plans to write an article about the history of the Russian people and its ties with Ukraine during his annual question-and-answer session on June 30. He said he hoped "people in Russia and in Ukraine" would read it.