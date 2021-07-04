{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Kremlin says dialogue with NATO on ultimatum conditions is impossible

According to Dmitry Peskov, NATO only pursues the goal of confrontation

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Dialogue with the North Atlantic Alliance on imposed conditions is impossible and NATO does not bring stability on the continent, serving as a destabilizing element, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"Even with the North Atlantic Alliance [Russia] can and should talk because only during a dialogue it is possible to exactly voice concerns to vis-a-vis," Peskov stressed. "Now despite the attempts to resume it, we are facing an attempt to impose some agenda on us, moreover, in the form of an ultimatum. This makes such dialogue on those conditions, which they are trying to impose on us, impossible," Peskov stated.

According to Peskov, NATO only pursues the goal of confrontation. "It does not bring any stability on the continent. On the contrary, this is a destabilizing element. Meanwhile, Russia has been always interested in building constructive relations with NATO.".

