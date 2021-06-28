Russian Security Council Secretary notes return of 'might makes right' rule

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The factor of power is growing stronger in international relations and the medieval principle "might makes right" is taking center stage again, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said in video consultations with high-ranking ASEAN representatives overseeing security issues.

He stressed that current international security was characterized by "high dynamism and a large degree of unpredictability."

"There has developed a distinct trend towards a greater role of strength in international relations. In other words, the medieval principle 'might makes right' is coming back," Patrushev said.

The situation in the world remaines under the influence of the pandemic. The spreading coronavirus triggered various global processes, including those in the field of security.

"We were witnesses to countries closing borders within a matter of months, turning away from each other and introducing trading and sanitary cordons. We saw an upsurge in nationalism, chauvinism and various forms of secular and religious extremism. Military-political tensions have gone up," he stressed.