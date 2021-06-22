Russia seeks specific results of strategic stability dialogue with US, envoy says

WASHINGTON, June 22. /TASS/. Russia is committed to dialogue on strategic stability with US that would yield specific results, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov told reporters.

"We are committed to such a dialogue, not just a dialogue for the sake for dialogue, but the dialogue that would yield specific results <…> so that the peoples of both the United States and Russia and, of course, the whole world live in peace and feel safe," he said.

According to Anatoly Antonov, Russia will discuss with the US Department of State the implementation of statements on strategic stability.

"We managed to get in touch with our counterparts from the [US] Department of State today, specific meetings will be held in the coming days. It would probably be inappropriate to say, with whom and when these meetings will be held," he said.

"I proceed from the assumption that the meetings will take place in the coming days. <…> We will be able to discuss, what specifically we can do to implement the provisions of the joint Russian-American document on strategic stability. This is very serious," the Russian ambassador added.

On June 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters at a news conference in Geneva following meeting with his US counterpart Joe Biden that Russia and the US had reached an agreement on interagency consultations on strategic stability and arms control under the aegis of the Russian Foreign Ministry and the US Department of State.

On Monday, US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said at a press briefing that the US delegation at the talks on strategic stability would by led by a senior State Department official. He noted that preparations for the first meeting were underway.