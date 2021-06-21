Russian peacekeepers to be deployed on Armenian-Azerbaijani border soon — governor

YEREVAN, June 21. /TASS/. Russian border control forces will be deployed at the Gegharkunik swath of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the upcoming days, which will be followed by a simultaneous withdrawal of Azerbaijani and Armenian forces, Gegharkunik Province Governor Gnel Sanosyan said Monday.

"In the upcoming days, our Russian colleagues [border control forces] will confirm their presence [at the border]. Both our and Azerbaijani forces will commit a mirrored withdrawal. Such process indeed takes place," he told the local media.

The situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border escalated again shortly after the Nagorno-Karabakh hostilities last year, which resulted in Armenia’s Syunik and Gegharkunik provinces bordering Azerbaijan. On May 12, Armenian Defense Ministry claimed that Azerbaijani forces entered its territory in order to "correct the border" in the Syunik Province. According to the Armenian Ministry, the Azerbaijani units ceased their activities when met with Armenian response. However, both sides report incidents from time to time.