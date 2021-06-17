Russia will continue to work with US on exchange of prisoners — top diplomat

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. After the Russian-US summit in Geneva, the Russian Foreign Ministry will continue to work out the issue of exchange of prisoners in contacts with the United States, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS.

"The presidents [Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden] touched upon this topic. As the ministry, we, in coordination with other agencies, will further work on this issue in contacts with the United States," the top diplomat said.

Ryabkov stressed that despite the strong divergence of positions between Moscow and Washington on a possible exchange of prisoners, the Russian side intends to persistently seek opportunities for their rapprochement.

"It would probably be an exaggeration to say that after this summit meeting there are already outlines of some decisions. Still, the positions differ greatly. But we will persistently seek opportunities for rapprochement," the Deputy Foreign Minister said.

On Wednesday, a summit between the United States and Russia took place in Geneva. The initiative to hold it came from Washington. At a press conference following the meeting, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the parties could find certain compromises on the topic of Russian prisoners sentenced in the United States and Americans serving sentences in Russia.