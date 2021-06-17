Geneva summit was as good as could be under the circumstances, expert says

NEW YORK, June 17. /TASS/. The Geneva meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States was as good as could be under the circumstances, Yale University Professor Odd Arne Westad told TASS.

"This was as good a meeting as could be expected under the circumstances. The two sides showed each other mutual respect, which is important, and some marginal improvement was achieved, such as returning ambassadors to their posts. Any breakthrough will only come after meticulous diplomatic preparations, on issues such as cyber, Ukraine, and nuclear issues," he pointed out.

"The good thing coming out of this meeting is that Russia and the United States are speaking to each other, but it did not fundamentally change Putin’s or Biden’s approach," the expert added.

The summit, initiated by Washington, took place in the Swiss city of Geneva on Wednesday.