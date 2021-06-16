Experts describes Putin-Biden summit as ‘promising beginning’

WASHINGTON, June 17. /TASS/. The Geneva meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States was a promising beginning, Director of the Wilson Center's Kennan Institute for advanced Russia studies Matthew Rojansky told TASS, commenting on the Russian-US summit that took place in Geneva on Wednesday.

"President Biden set expectations for the Geneva summit appropriately low. He described his goal as moving towards a more stable and predictable relationship, and putting guardrails on potentially escalatory behavior. By these measures, the summit was a promising beginning, but only a beginning," he pointed out.

The expert emphasized that "despite holding separate press conferences, the two presidents issued a joint statement, focusing on an issue essential to the core national security of both sides - strategic stability." "The statement repeated what Reagan and Gorbachev said some three and a half decades earlier in their own meeting in Geneva, namely that a nuclear war can never be won and should therefore never be fought," Rojansky added.

"At a moment of intense difficulty and high risk in the US Russia relationship, even this basic principle is of vital importance, all the more so coming from two leaders known for their tough approaches to one another," the expert noted. "Biden and Putin further agreed to return their ambassadors to their respective embassies, and to engage in diplomatic exchange in key areas, starting with a dialogue on strategic stability. This is the right format within which to address the question of what will come after expiration of New START in 2026, as well as what can be ‘rules of the road’ for managing competition and risk in cyber space," Rojansky emphasized.