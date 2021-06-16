US senator highlights need to engage with Russia on arms control issues

WASHINGTON, June 17. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden understands that Washington needs to engage with Russia on arms control issues, US Senator Robert Menendez, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement commenting on Wednesday’s meeting between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"President Biden made clear his administration understands the critical principle that we have to engage with Russia on arms control issues to ensure a nuclear war never happens. I welcome the establishment of the Strategic Stability Dialogue and hope substantive progress can be made to reduce the risk of armed conflict," he pointed out.

"During the Trump years, I was proud to lead the charge so the Senate stood up for the United States when the Trump White House refused to. This dedication to principle remains, and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee will continue to conduct rigorous oversight of Russia policy to ensure that the Administration’s rhetoric matches its actions," the US senator concluded.

The presidents of Russia and the United States issued a joint statement following their meeting in Geneva, pointing out that the two countries "will embark together on an integrated bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue in the near future that will be deliberate and robust." According to the statement, the parties "seek to lay the groundwork for future arms control and risk reduction measures.".