Expert points to moderately positive outcome of Putin-Biden summit

OTTAWA, June 17. /TASS/. The meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States did not lead to a major breakthrough but its outcome was moderately positive, University of Ottawa Professor Paul Robinson told TASS, commenting on the Putin-Biden summit in Geneva.

"Expectations were low regarding this summit and it's fair to say that those expectations were met. Nobody foresaw a major breakthrough on any issues, and there weren't any. At most, they agreed to keep talking, especially on nuclear arms control. That said, the two sides took a very, very modest step towards better relations, as seen by the announcement that the respective ambassadors will be returning to their posts," he pointed out.

Overall, I would assess as it as a very moderately positive outcome, but the gap between the two sides remains extremely wide," the expert emphasized.

The summit, initiated by Washington, took place in the Swiss city of Geneva on Wednesday.