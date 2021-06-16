Russia-US meeting on strategic stability possible within weeks - diplomat

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. A meeting between the Russia and the US sides on strategic stability can be scheduled within the next several weeks, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper published on Wednesday.

"We will now have to determine these dates. However, everything points to the fact that it’s an issue of weeks and not months," he said.

Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden adopted a joint statement following their summit in Geneva on Wednesday. The document published on the Kremlin’s website reads that Russia and the US "will embark together on an integrated bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue in the near future that will be deliberate and robust." The statement also highlights, "the recent extension of the New START Treaty exemplifies our commitment to nuclear arms control.".