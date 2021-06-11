{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russian-US ties at lowest point in years, Putin says

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden's goal was to get the two nations back "to a more stable and predictable relationship"

NEW YORK, June 12. /TASS/. Russian-US relations are at their lowest point in recent years, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his interview with NBC News.

"We have a bilateral relationship that has deteriorated to its lowest point in recent years," Putin said.

The full version of the interview will be aired on Monday.

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden's goal was to get the two nations back "to a more stable and predictable relationship."

Putin and Biden will meet in Geneva on June 16. This will be the first Russian-US summit since Putin’s meeting with Donald Trump in Helsinki in 2018.

According to the Kremlin, the two leaders plan to "discuss the state and perspectives for further development of Russian-American relations, the issues of the strategic stability, and pressing issues of the international agenda, including combating the coronavirus pandemic and resolution of regional conflicts.".

