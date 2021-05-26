Russia, Yemen confirm mutual commitment to developing economic ties — Lavrov

SOCHI, May 26. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reaffirmed the commitment to the need to resume full-scale economic cooperation with Yemen, suspended due to the internal political crisis in the country.

"Speaking about our bilateral cooperation, we noted with regret that the internal Yemeni crisis has led to a virtual freeze of all economic, trade, humanitarian, educational contacts," he said on Wednesday at a press conference following talks with Yemeni Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak.

"Despite this, today, we have confirmed our mutual commitment to fully restore our business ties immediately after the end of the armed confrontation, after forming unified government bodies in the Republic of Yemen. We would very much like this to happen as soon as possible," the minister added.

Lavrov also said he hopes that the talks will help strengthen the bilateral dialogue between Russia and Yemen and create the necessary conditions to overcome the problems faced by the republic.