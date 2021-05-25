Gorbachev hails upcoming Putin-Biden summit as important, positive event for the world

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. First President of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev believes that the meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden scheduled to take place in Geneva on June 16 is a crucial and positive event for the two countries, Europe and the whole world.

"It is an important and positive event for our countries, for Europe where this meeting will be held and the whole world. It is good that they are meeting in Geneva. It was difficult for us to move towards Geneva back in 1985, it seemed like there were no prospects, but we did meet. And the main thing now is that the presidents will have a meeting," Gorbachev told TASS.

"I am an optimist to my core, I believe that it is necessary to speak with the most complicated and difficult partners to move towards trust," he added.

The Kremlin and the White House earlier announced that Putin and Biden will hold a summit in Geneva on June 16. "The two presidents will discuss the current status of and prospects for bilateral relations, strategic stability problems, as well as current issues on the international agenda, including cooperation in countering the coronavirus pandemic and settlement of regional conflicts," the Kremlin noted. It will be the first personal meeting between the two leaders since Biden assumed office. The Geneva trip will also be Putin’s first foreign visit since January 2020 when he traveled to Israel and Palestine.