Russia, US can overcome any differences if they both are willing to do so, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington can overcome any differences if they are both willing to do so, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Argumenty I Fakty newspaper.

"For our part, we have always called for fostering constructive, mutually beneficial cooperation with Washington, for removing the roadblocks that prevent us from moving forward. Historical experience shows that even the deepest differences can be resolved if both sides are willing to tackle them," he insisted.