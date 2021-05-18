Russia looking at response to expulsion of diplomat from North Macedonia — embassy

BELGRADE, May 18. /TASS/. The Russian side is considering possible measures to respond to the expulsion of a Russian diplomat from North Macedonia, a spokesman for the Russian embassy in Skopje told TASS on Tuesday.

"I can only say that indeed the embassy confirms that such a decision has been taken by the North Macedonian side. The Russian side is now looking at response measures that will follow this step. The Russian diplomat was given seven days [to leave the country]. His name will not be made public," the spokesman said.

Earlier, North Macedonia’s authorities announced the expulsion of a Russian diplomat. It was reported that Russian Ambassador to North Macedonia Sergei Bazdnikin had been summoned to the country’s foreign ministry on May 14, 2021 where a corresponding note had been handed over to him.