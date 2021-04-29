Kremlin warns escapades against Russia bound to have consequences

"Russia should and definitely will make it clear to the countries that are embarking on such escapades that they are unacceptable and will have consequences," he pointed out. "These countries need to understand that they cannot stage provocations and do other inconceivable things without having to deal with consequences," the Kremlin spokesman added.

When asked about the United States’ role as Europe’s boss, Peskov said: "Perhaps, the thing to understand is that one has to work with the boss and figure out what's inside his head and what strategy he is nurturing. The reason is that ally manipulation is based on this strategy." The Russian presidential spokesman added that Moscow would have to work with "reasonable, systemically important countries in the European Union in order to resume full-scale dialogue, resolve the current differences and restore the entire system of relations between Russia and the EU."