Kremlin applauds US move to share AstraZeneca jab with other countries

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The Kremlin has welcomed America’s decision to share 60 mln doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine with other countries, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"This is a very good thing, you know that we oppose the use of vaccines as a tool for political pressure. The more vaccines that are available - even though this one is a bit less effective than Sputnik V, but still - the more vaccines, the better [it is] for the population of the globe," he said, commenting on the relevant media reports.