Kremlin applauds US move to share AstraZeneca jab with other countries

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The Kremlin has welcomed America’s decision to share 60 mln doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine with other countries, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.
"This is a very good thing, you know that we oppose the use of vaccines as a tool for political pressure. The more vaccines that are available - even though this one is a bit less effective than Sputnik V, but still - the more vaccines, the better [it is] for the population of the globe," he said, commenting on the relevant media reports.
Nonetheless, Peskov pointed out that Washington’s decision still had some dangers. "There are risks, you know. In the beginning, Sputnik V also faced unfair competition and smear campaigns. It is hard to attack Sputnik V now that most of the world has agreed that it is a very reliable and effective vaccine," the Kremlin spokesman pointed out.
White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said in an interview with The Associated Press on Monday that the United States would share its stock of AstraZeneca vaccines with other countries. According to him, a total of 60 mln doses of the jab, which hasn't been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, will be available for export.