Russia ready to discuss nonproliferation, disarmament with EU, expects Brussels to act

BRUSSELS, April 24. /TASS/. Russia is ready for consultations with the European Union on the problems of nonproliferation and disarmament, though Brussels should take the initiative, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov told TASS on Saturday when commenting the statement made by Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the EU Peter Stano on the disarmament issue.

"If the EU is interested in that matter, we are ready for such discussions. Overall, we, Russia, have not closed any track in our dialogue with the European Union. All that has been frozen by today, have been frozen through the refrigerating unit of the European Union. So, if they want to resume any dialogue let them make suggestions. We will take those suggestions with professional interest," he said.