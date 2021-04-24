Russian Chargе d'Affaires in US summoned to Department of State

WASHINGTON, April 24. /TASS/. The Russian Charge d’Affaires Sergey Koshelev was summoned to the US Department of State on Friday where he strongly rejected groundless allegations against Russia on destabilizing actions, Russia’s embassy in the United States wrote on its Twitter page on Saturday.

"Today, the Russian Charge d’Affaires used the meeting in Department of State to strongly reject groundless allegations against Russia on destabilizing actions across the Euro-Atlantic area," the embassy said.

It also attached a note in Twitter by the US Department of State Europe and Eurasia, saying that the Russian Charge d’Affaires was summoned "to express concern over the destabilizing actions Russia continues to carry out across the Euro-Atlantic area," and "demonstrate full support for the Czech Republic.".