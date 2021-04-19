Putin to address online climate summit on April 22

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will address an online climate summit on April 22, the Kremlin press service said on Monday.

"Putin will outline Russia’s approaches in the context of establishing a broad international cooperation geared to reverse negative impacts of the global climate change," it said.

The president's speech will be televised live, according to his press secretary, Dmitry Peskov. "It will be a live address," he said.

Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly said that Moscow would thoroughly analyze possibilities for the president’s participation in the climate summit.

The United States plans to organize an international summit on climate change on April 22-23 and has invited 40 world leaders. The summit is expected to focus on the consolidation of efforts to reduce harmful emissions. US President Joe Biden earlier conveyed an invitation to Putin and confirmed it during a telephone conversation with the Russian leader on April 13.