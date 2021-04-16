US-Russian summit may bring stability to bilateral dialogue, expert says

WASHINGTON, April 16. /TASS/. The meeting between the presidents of Russia and the US may have a point, although Moscow considers it strange to simultaneously impose sanctions and offer to deepen the dialogue on strategic stability, says Keith Darden, associated professor of the American University School of International Service.

"I think that the Biden administration is clearly wanting to have a stable and predictable relationship with Russia, and that the Summit and regular diplomatic contact is part of having that stable and predictable relationship," the expert said. "Although it may seem somewhat schizophrenic from a Russian perspective [to impose] sanctions at the same time as the hand is being reached out for a deeper dialogue about strategic security and strategic stability, it [holding a top-level meeting] makes sense in so far as certain actions that the Biden administration would like to curtail on the Russian side [are concerned]."

Darden believes that the US Administration should seek improvement of relations and success of negotiations regarding the world order. He also expects that Russia will accept the summit offer.

"I think so. Russia has a complicated relationship with other countries as well, there are both conflict and cooperation with Turkey, for example," the expert said. "I think that Russia may wish to have a similar relationship with the United States, insofar as I think Russia also seeks areas where it can benefit from <...> the cooperation with the United States, and at the same time the Russian government can pursue its own interests."

The sides retain diplomatic relations and continue their efforts to stabilize their ties. "I hope that’s something [Biden] administration will move forward with and that the Russians will be receptive to," he said.

On Thursday, the US president signed an order to introduce sanctions against Russia. In particular, the US prohibits its companies from buying Russian state bonds issued by the Central Bank, National Wealth Fund or the Finance Ministry after June 14, 2021. Washington also imposed sanctions against 16 organizations and 16 individuals allegedly involved in meddling in US elections. The sanctions also covered eight people and companies, connected to Crimea, including members of the regional government. Besides, the US expelled 10 diplomats working in the Russian Embassy in Washington. According to the US, some of them may be Russian intelligence officers in disguise.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov claimed earlier that Moscow will act out of the principle of reciprocity towards Washington and its sanctions. According to Peskov, the new sanctions will not facilitate the summit proposed by Biden.