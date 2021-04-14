‘US policy is the polar opposite’: Diplomat fires back at Psaki’s ‘predictability’ remark

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The US should not demand predictability in policies from Russia and other states since over the past years Washington’s line on international issues has been the polar opposite, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Vesti FM radio station.

"The key point of what was said yesterday at the White House briefing was that they want Russia to become a predictable state that would carry out a predictable policy. Who do we hear that from? Over the past 10 years, the United States has become the most unpredictable state. <...> We want the US to become if not predictable, but at least a little predictable, but they should not definitely demand this either from us or from anyone else," Zakharova said.

According to the diplomat, Washington's policy has been "the polar opposite" in such areas as climate, the Iranian nuclear program and documents on strategic stability. "International organizations such as UNESCO remember the US' repeated accession and withdrawal from it," Zakharova said.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced at a briefing on April 13 that the US in its relations with Russia sought predictability rather than trust.