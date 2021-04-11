Political advisers working on preparing Normandy Four summit - Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Political advisers to the leaders of Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France are carrying out an effort to prepare for the Normandy format summit, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated in an interview with Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program Rossyia-1 TV channel.

The Kremlin spokesman emphasized that Moscow would insist on fulfilling at least some previous agreements in order to hold the new summit of the Normandy Four group. "Nevertheless, the work is underway. And the work carried out by the political advisers is very intense," Peskov stated.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, "the political advisers of the Quartet are in permanent contact." "This is very difficult communication, it requires great patience of all four sides, nevertheless, it is being conducted. And it is being conducted precisely in the interests of preparing and holding such a summit," Peskov concluded.

Germany and France

Germany and France generally understand that Russia is not a party to the Donbass conflict, while Ukraine is a headache for them like an "enfant terrible", Kremlin Spokesman stated.

"Russia is not a party to the [Donbass] conflict. Russia is making every possible effort to help resolve this conflict," the Kremlin spokesman said, noting that "the Normandy Four’s members, except Ukraine, generally understand this."

"However, for them, probably, Ukraine is such an "enfant terrible" [French for "terrible child", in a broader sense - a person who does not restrain himself with decency - TASS], yes, this terrible child, which you cannot kick out anywhere, but it causes severe headache," Peskov concluded.