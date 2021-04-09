Kremlin: Putin offers condolences to Queen Elizabeth II over her husband’s death

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered his condolences to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II over the death of her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"The name of His Royal Highness is associated with numerous milestone events in recent history of your country. He was rightly respected among the British people and enjoyed international prestige," the Russian president said in a message.

According to the Kremlin, Putin wished Queen Elizabeth II fortitude and moral resilience in the face of this grave and irreparable loss and asked to convey the worlds of his sincere sympathy to all members of the royal family.

Putin knew the Duke of Edinburg personally. One of their meetings took place in 2003 when the Russian president paid a state visit to the United Kingdom.

Buckingham Palace informed earlier in the day that on Friday morning Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, passed away at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle.