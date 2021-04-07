Moscow not expecting apologies for Biden’s remarks about Putin, says official

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Moscow is not holding its breath waiting for any apologies from the US side for the recent remarks made by US President Joe Biden about his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper Wednesday.

When asked if the Kremlin is waiting for apologies after Biden’s comment, he said, "No." According to him, "reality shows that Americans are essentially incapable of admitting their guilt under any circumstances."

Patrushev recalled, "[former US President George] Bush Sr. back then openly declared that America will never apologize to anyone for anything." "It is easier for the US elite to cover up any mistake with an elaborate theory that explains why it was supposed to be done like that," he said.

US President Joe Biden said in an interview with ABC that the Russian leadership will have to "pay a price" for its alleged attempts to interfere in US elections. Moreover, Biden agreed with the interviewer’s question whether he believed Putin to be a "killer.".