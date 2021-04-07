Putin accepts Tuva Governor Kara-ool's resignation, temporarily appoints Khovalyg

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin accepted the voluntary resignation of Tuva Governor Sholban Kara-ool, appointing Vladislav Khovalyg as the acting governor, the Kremlin press service announced Wednesday.
"To accept the voluntary resignation of the governor of the Republic of Tuva Sholban Kara-ool. To appoint Vladislav Khovalyg as acting governor until an elected official assumes office," the presidential order says.
Kara-ool was born in 1966 in the then-Tuva Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic. He chaired the regional government since 2007.
Vladislav Khovalyg was born in 1967 in Tuva. Since 2018, he served as the CEO of Tyvaenergosbyt JSC. He is a student at the so-called governors' school.
The training program for state management reserve staff, commonly referred to as the "governor school," was launched in 2017 under the Graduate School of Public Management. It incorporates the best management training programs of Sberbank Corporate University, Skolkovo Moscow School of Management, the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration and the High School of Economics.