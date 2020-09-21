Head of Russia’s Tuva who says he got COVID-19 twice recovers

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Head of Russia’s Tuva Region Sholban Kara-ool, who claimed that he had contracted COVID-19 twice, has gone back to work after undergoing treatment for pneumonia in Moscow, the Tuva government’s press service informed TASS on Monday.

"Yes. He arrived [to the region]," the source informed, answering a question on whether Kara-ool has been discharged from hospital.

According to the press service, the head of the republic has gone back to work, with a regional government session planned for Tuesday.

In late August, Kara-ool informed through social networks that he had contracted the coronavirus twice. He was transported to Moscow for further examination, where he was diagnosed with pneumonia. Several months before that, he recovered from a mild case of COVID-19, his press service informed.