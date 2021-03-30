Attempts to discredit Russian Sputnik V vaccine continue, says Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, March 30. /TASS/. Some countries are seeking to promote their coronavirus vaccines by means of discrediting Russia’s, China’s, and India’s and it is deplorable, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said on Tuesday.

"Even amid the pandemic, we see that some nations are seeking to promote their products at the expense of others, to block marketing of other vaccines and international cooperation on these matters," he said. "It is very deplorable."