Attempts to discredit Russian Sputnik V vaccine continue, says Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, March 30. /TASS/. Some countries are seeking to promote their coronavirus vaccines by means of discrediting Russia’s, China’s, and India’s and it is deplorable, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said on Tuesday.
"Even amid the pandemic, we see that some nations are seeking to promote their products at the expense of others, to block marketing of other vaccines and international cooperation on these matters," he said. "It is very deplorable."
Despite the fact that the efficacy of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine has been proved more than once, attempts to discredit it, as well as Chinese and Indian vaccines continue, the Russian diplomat noted.
"Some of the European Commission’s statements and the positions of the governments of individual nations were poles apart," he noted.
"Vaccine diplomacy must be beyond politics. Efforts should be focused on helping people, on manufacturing as many as possible vaccines and vaccinating as many as possible people," he stressed.