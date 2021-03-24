Moscow tells NATO to deal with own problems

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova has called on NATO to address its own problems when asked by TASS to comment on the recent remarks of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg about Moscow’s "aggressive actions."

"Deal with problems in your member states. They demand urgent interference: vaccination, crisis, human rights in NATO members," the diplomat stressed. "As soon as you address them, we will start studying your experience right away. But only the successful one."

Earlier, Stoltenberg told a press conference following a two-day meeting of the NATO foreign ministers that Moscow allegedly "undermines and destabilizes its neighbours," continues to ramp up its military power and engages in "violent oppression of political dissent.".