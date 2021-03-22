Russia not politicizing the battle against coronavirus, says Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, March 22./TASS/. Russia is in favor of depoliticizing cooperation in the battle against coronavirus, President Vladimir Putin told a session on coronavirus vaccination on Monday.

"With regard to international cooperation - we have depoliticized [this issue] from the very start," the president stressed. "Some among our partners see certain politicization on our part. Nothing of the kind. I have repeatedly said it: there hasn’t been and there is no politicization whatsoever," Putin emphasized.

"Quite the opposite - we understand and we want common success to be achieved through joint efforts. Moreover, we believe that common success from the point of view of developing immunity not only for our country, but also for the other countries of the world, can be achieved only through teamwork," Putin stressed. That is why; Moscow has always "come out in favor of joining efforts". "And we will work [towards this]," the president assured.

As an example, he cited Italian specialists, pledging teamwork with them if they show interest.