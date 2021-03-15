Lavrov meets with head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has held a meeting with Mohammad Raad, the head of the parliamentary bloc of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, a Foreign Ministry official confirmed to TASS.

"We confirm the fact of the meeting," the official said in response to a question.

Raad last made a trip to Moscow in October 2011 during a Hezbollah delegation’s first official visit to Russia. The delegation then held meetings with members of the State Duma (the lower house of parliament) and the Muslim Spiritual Authority, as well as with Foreign Ministry officials.