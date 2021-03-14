West keeps on inventing pretexts to demonize Russia as aggressor - Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, March 14. /TASS/. Western nations keep on inventing pretexts to demonize Russia and the former Soviet Union as aggressors that violate human rights, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

"They keep on picturing our country and the former Soviet Union in the historical context as an aggressor country, as a country that has no respect to human rights, that has been violating them year after year, decade after decade. <…> They keep on telling these hair raising stories to build a structure they call the bloody Kremlin and they need more and more bricks for it," she said in an interview with the Voskresny Vecher (Sunday Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1 television channel, commenting on allegations about nuns killed by Soviet soldiers in Poland.

Live Science, an internet mass media outlet, said earlier citing Poland’s Institute of National Remembrance that archaeologists had excavated remnants of nuns allegedly killed by Soviet soldiers at the end of World War II in northern Poland.

During Friday’s briefing, Zakharova slammed these reports as "dangerous insanity.".