Russian diplomats pinpoint crucial disagreements with new US administration — Kremlin

Situation in US to require aggressive rhetoric against Russia from Biden — expert

MOSCOW, March 11./TASS/. Contacts with the new US administration are maintained on a regular basis through diplomatic channels, but numerous crucial disagreements are seen at this level, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Of course, working contacts [with the US administration] are maintained through diplomatic channels. They are not easy. However, they continue. And this is the main thing," the spokesman stressed.

Peskov specified that the difficulty was in the existence of "numerous crucial disagreements".