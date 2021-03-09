Kremlin hopes cooperation with US in outer space will continue

Russia has many questions to US about its activities in outer space — diplomat

MOSCOW, March 9. /TASS/. Russia appreciates cooperation with the United States in outer space and hopes it will be continued, the Russian president’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"We appreciate the Russian-US cooperation in the outer space. We hope it will be continued and hope it will not fall victim to various Russophobic manifestations," he said, commenting on the words by General John Raymond, US Space Force's chief of space operations, that Russia’s and China’s capabilities in outer space cause serious concern to Washington.

"In general, it looks like the very existence of Russia is of concern for some American generals," Peskov said, adding that such concerns are absolutely groundless.

"Russia is a peaceful nation, which stands for cooperation," he stressed.