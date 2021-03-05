Kremlin says Russia rolled back all programs related to chemical weapons a long time ago

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. US accusations against Russia on the use of chemical weapons are baseless, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday, adding that Moscow rolled back all programs that could be somehow related to chemical weapons a long time ago.

The Kremlin spokesman stressed that "Washington puts forward absolutely baseless and unfounded accusations [against] Russia, claiming that it allegedly has chemical weapons on its territory."

"There is no real data confirming this and there cannot be, for Russia has destroyed all its chemical weapon inventory a long time ago," the spokesman informed. "And all the programs that can somehow be associated with the production of chemical weapons were rolled back in accordance with Russia’s obligations under the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction."