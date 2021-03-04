Putin says Internet can destroy society if it does not follow moral guidelines

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin thinks that the Internet should follow moral guidelines, otherwise, society would destroy itself from within, he said on Thursday during a meeting with Russian volunteers.

"We have had a lot of discussions about certain restrictions on the Internet, but the Internet has already penetrated every sphere of our lives and for the most part, it should follow not only formal laws and legal rules, but the moral guidelines of society that we live in as well," Putin said. "Otherwise, society will destroy itself from within," he stressed.

The president said that he wants the majority of citizens to understand this danger for the country’s future. "Because if there isn’t such a thing, they will stir things up for us from the inside," he said.

Speaking of the negative influence of the Internet on children, when underage persons are encouraged to take part in unlawful rallies or commit suicide, Putin noted that "for some, this is an instrument of achieving their own selfish goals, and for all of them, it is a source of getting money and revenue."

According to the president, if a young person "cannot determine or understand where he is, what he is doing, what the real true values are, then as a rule, this is not their problem." "This is a problem of grown-ups and society. It means that we didn’t work hard enough in some areas," he concluded.