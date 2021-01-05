Putin, Merkel discuss situation in Ukraine, implementation of Minsk accords

MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have discussed over the phone the settlement in Ukraine from the perspective of the implementation of the Minsk accords and the "Normandy format" agreements, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday.

"They also discussed some aspects of the intra-Ukrainian settlement, primarily from the perspective of the implementation of the Minsk Package of Measures and the agreements reached at the ‘Normandy’ summits," the report said.