Changes in status quo in Transnistria may lead to rising tensions, Kremlin says

Russia looks forward to mutually beneficial relations with new Moldovan leader — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. Changes in the status quo in Transnistria may lead to a rise in tensions, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

When asked under what conditions Russian peacekeepers could leave the region, he pointed out that "Russia is playing an important role and any changes in the status quo, which is based on the letter and spirit of international law, may lead to a serious rise in tensions," the Kremlin spokesman pointed out.

When asked about the Kremlin’s contact with Moldova’s President-Elect Maia Sandu, Peskov stressed that "our diplomats maintain contact." He noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin had congratulated Sandu on winning the presidential election.

Earlier on Monday, Sandu called for withdrawing Russian troops and ammunition from Transnistria and replacing Russian peacekeepers with an OSCE civilian monitoring mission.