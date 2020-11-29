Ambassador stresses role of sister city relations for mending Russia-US ties

NEW YORK, November 30./TASS/. The development of contacts between Russian and American people, including at the level of cities and regions, is a major task that can have its role in making better relations between the two countries, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said in an article published by the San Francisco Examiner newspaper on Sunday.

"Of course, the potential of ties between the two countries at the level of cities and regions is yet to be reached. Much remains to be done to diversify them and translate the dialogue into concrete projects. Still, the fact that such social, humanitarian and economic contacts find their way-despite the general unfavorable climate of the relations - is encouraging," the Russian diplomat said.

"Our common task is to cultivate these shoots of cooperation in every possible way," Antonov stressed. "They help strengthen mutual understanding between the Russians and the Americans and could be a "safety net" for preventing bilateral contradictions from going too far. We must not forget that the interaction between Moscow and Washington still has a major impact on key global processes and well-being of the entire planet," he pointed out.

University exchanges were developing successfully before the pandemic, he noted. "Here is an example - joint research projects of the University of Alaska and Kamchatka State Technical University and the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Far East Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences. There are also well-established ties between the University of California and the State University of Tyumen," Antonov went on to say.

"Sister city relations are also witnessing a new rise," he stressed. Several events to exchange the experience between representatives of cities and regions in Russia and the US have been organized over the past few months, he reiterated.

"This February a delegation from Albany (New York) visited its sister city Tula," he said. "There is an active dialogue between Moscow and Chicago and Los Angeles, including on the development of the smart city concept. The Russian capital is also actively cooperating with the Houston City Council," he added.

"There are 77 pairs of Russian and American sister cities. We hope that all of them will revive their close ties," Antonov stressed. "It would be great if every state in the U.S. could find a partner among the constituent entities of Russia and outline specific plans and mutually beneficial projects. Such cooperation could help build a stronger foundation for inter-state communication between the two countries," the Russian ambassador summed up.