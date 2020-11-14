Putin: Russia stands for strengthening stability in Asia

NOVO-OGARYOVO, November 14. /TASS/. Russia stands for developing cooperation and strengthening stability in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in the wake of increased risks after the US exit from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the East Asia summit via a video link-up on Saturday.

"Russia consistently stands for forming the atmosphere of constructive cooperation and strengthening stability in the Asia-Pacific region. This also relates to the military and political sphere where risks and threats have increased considerably after the INF Treaty was terminated on the US initiative," the Russian leader said.

For the purposes of stabilizing the situation and preventing "a new round of the arms race," Russia unilaterally declared a moratorium on deploying intermediate-and shorter-range missiles in Asia-Pacific and other regions of the world as long as the US refrains from deploying such missiles, Putin said.

"We are open for a serious talk on this issue with all the states concerned," the Russian president said.

The future of the Asia-Pacific region depends on the political will of the region’s states for cooperation in the interests of common development, Putin said.

"The future of the Asia-Pacific region depends on how much we can consolidate in the face of arising challenges and threats and demonstrate the political will for cooperation in the interests of common and sustainable development," the Russian leader stressed.

"Given this approach, we will necessarily achieve results," Putin said.

Russia is ready to make its contribution to this joint work, the Russian leader said.