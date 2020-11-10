Russian-Turkish monitoring center in Karabakh unrelated to peacekeepers, diplomat says

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Russian-Turkish monitoring center for control of ceasefire observance in Nagorno-Karabakh is unrelated to the peacekeeping effort, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Russia-24 TV channel on Tuesday.

"Just this minute the information appeared citing Russia’s Foreign Ministry on the creation of a bilateral center <…> with Turkey which will be based in Azerbaijani territory. Here one needs to understand clearly that we are not talking about the peacekeeping effort described in the statement but about a different mission, a different part of a joint effort, one needs to keep them separate, these are different things," she said.

Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated that not only Russian but also Turkish peacekeepers would be deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh. A source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS that the Turkish role in the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement is limited by the framework of the Russian-Turkish center for control of ceasefire observance and is not related directly to the peacekeeping operation in this region.