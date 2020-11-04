US to maintain pressure on Russia regardless of who wins White House - expert

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. Washington will continue to put pressure on Moscow regardless of who wins the 2020 US presidential election, Head of Moscow State Institute of International Relations Anatoly Torkunov said during an online TASS news conference dedicated to the US presidential vote on Wednesday.

"No matter who wins, they will continue the policy of pressure as far as Russia goes. This is what they the presidential candidates said during the election campaign," the expert pointed out.

At the same time, in his words, Biden also emphasized the need to extend agreements related to arms control, which is important for strategic stability. Incumbent US President Donald Trump, however, is unwilling to take such steps, Torkunov said.

According to him, Biden’s foreign policy moves would be easier to predict. "The only thing that is clear today is that Biden’s foreign policy would be more predictable, particularly as far as Russia is concerned. I certainly don’t expect any radical changes and improvements to take place in the near future but we can expect things to be more predictable," the expert noted. "As for Trump, we can see that his actions lack predictability," he added.

However, Torkunov stressed that the outcome of the US presidential race was still unclear.

Nationwide, American citizens headed to the polls on November 3 to elect 435 representatives to the House, 35 senators out of 100 to the Senate, and the President and Vice President of the United States. The November race for the White House pit Democratic contender Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris against incumbent US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence of the Republican Party. In addition, voters decided on 13 US state and territorial governorships, and numerous other local elections were held.